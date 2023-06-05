Update: Missing Hempstead Teen Found

A Long Island teenager has been located after being missing for four days.

Nassau County Police reported on Monday, June 5, that 14-year-old Yoelfrey Tejada Hernandez was found. No further information was released.

Hernandez had last been seen in Hempstead on Thursday, June 1 leaving his home.

Original story:

Police are asking for the community’s help in searching for a missing Long Island teenager.

Yoelfrey Tejada Hernandez, aged 14, was last seen on the evening of Thursday, June 1, and was leaving his home on South Franklin Street in Hempstead, authorities reported.

Hernandez is Hispanic and stands at 5-foot-10.

He weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hernandez was seen wearing a blue and white jacket and red Crocs. Police said that he has no known possible destination.

Detectives urge anyone with information about Hernandez’s whereabouts to contact 911 or the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347.

All calls will remain anonymous.

