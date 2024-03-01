Mastermind Behind Violent Armed Bank Robbery In Hempstead Sentenced

Quincy Homere, age 38 of Hempstead, was given his sentence of 18 years behind bars on Friday, March 1 for the 2015 incident, the United States Attorney’s Office (USAO) announced.

As the brain behind the robbery (which netted the group over $375,000), Homere extensively planned the heist with his co-conspirators, the USAO said.

On November 9, 2015, Homere walked into the Hempstead Wells Fargo, located on Fulton Avenue, brandishing an AK-47 assault rifle alongside three other armed men. A fourth, the USAO’s Office said, kept watch outside, while a fifth monitored the NCPD’s radio to help organize the robbers’ eventual escape.

As part of the takeover, Homere and his crew zip-tied tellers and customers, which included an 8-year-old boy, and held them captive while they emptied the bank’s vault of over $375,000.

Unbeknownst to Homere, a teller had placed a GPS tracker with the stolen money. Later that day, the Hempstead Police Department found one of the getaway cars, leading to a chase that ended in one of Homere’s co-conspirators being arrested and most of the proceeds returned.

Homere was arrested in Miami, Florida a year after the incidents. He later pleaded guilty to armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a violent crime.

“Homere has now learned that the true payoff for robbing a bank is a long-term stay in prison,” said Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Anael Sainfil, a 38-year-old Bay Shore man, was convicted in 2018 of conspiracy to commit armed bank robbery and brandishing firearms during a violent crime. For his role as the lookout in the incident, he was sentenced to 219 months in prison (a little over 18 years).

