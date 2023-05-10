Manslaughter Indictment: Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk, Texting In Sea Cliff Crash

Susannah Smith, a 22-year-old Sea Cliff woman, was indicted on Friday, May 5 on multiple charges, including manslaughter, for the accident, which occurred in June of 2022, according to the Nassau County District Attorney

On the night of June 15, 2022, at approximately 11:58 p.m., the charges allege that Smith was driving her 2014 Ford Focus north on Cedar Swamp Road while intoxicated and texting with a friend.

Smith reportedly drove off the roadway onto the shoulder and crashed into a utility pole, which flipped her car onto its side.

The force of the crash downed the utility pole, the DA’s Office said, and caused a power outage in addition to scattering wires across the roadway.

Just minutes later, authorities report, 34-year-old Milton Diaz, drove through the darkened crash scene on his 2006 Honda motorcycle.

Diaz struck one or more of the downed wires, which caused him to fall off his motorcycle and suffer severe trauma.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:14 a.m., the DA’s Office reported.

Smith was treated for her injuries at Nassau University Medical Center after police assisted her with exiting her car.

In all, she is charged with the following:

Second-degree manslaughter;

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter;

Second-degree assault;

Driving while intoxicated;

Second-degree reckless endangerment; and

Reckless driving.

Smith has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Monday, June 5.

If convicted, she faces up to five to 15 years in prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.