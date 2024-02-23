Man Records 19-Year-Old Changing In Mineola: Police

It happened on Thursday, Feb. 22 just before 3 p.m. in Mineola, according to Nassau County Police.

Walter Rivas, age 45, showed up at the apartment of a 19-year-old woman who had hired a technician from Joroba Pest Control to exterminate her apartment.

While he was spraying the woman’s home, Rivas got chemicals on the victim’s clothes.

He allegedly advised her that she would need to change her clothes quickly, as the chemicals were poisonous and could harm her.

As the woman was changing, she found a bucket on her bed that had a hole in it. Inside the bucket, a phone was actively recording her.

She immediately contacted the police and Rivas, a West Hempstead resident, was arrested.

He was charged with unlawful surveillance.

Rivas is scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Friday, Feb. 23.

Additionally, detectives with the Nassau County Police Department encourage anyone who believes they are also a victim of Rivas to contact the Third Squad at 516-573-6353 or the Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

