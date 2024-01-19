Man Raped, Assaulted Teen For Months In Woodbury: DA

Adrees Omar, age 25 of Woodbury, faced his indictment, which included four counts of rape, on Friday, Jan. 19, according to the Nassau County District Attorney.

Beginning in February 2023, Omar is alleged to have made contact with a 13-year-old. From then until November 2023, the DA’s Office said he repeatedly physically and sexually abused the teen at a home in Woodbury.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, after a sexually violent incident, the teen fled, running naked from the house.

Omar barricaded himself for nearly eight hours before police were able to arrest him, authorities said.

“This defendant allegedly preyed upon a vulnerable child for months in some of the worst ways imaginable,” said DA Anne T. Donnelly.

“We must protect our children from these predators.”

He was charged with:

Criminal sexual act, both first- and second-degree;

Assault, both second- and third-degree;

Endangering the welfare of a child;

Rape, four counts;

Criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation; and

Criminal possession of a weapon.

In addition, Omar’s reported conduct violated a restraining order brought against him by his father, who the DA said also lived in the Woodbury home where the teen ultimately fled from.

For this, he received additional charges of criminal contempt, attempted assault, and harassment.

He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Wednesday, Feb. 7. If he is convicted, he faces a potential maximum sentence of 25 years.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.