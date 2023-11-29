Man Barricaded Inside Woodbury House Charged With Rape, Assault

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 28 in Woodbury.

Nassau County Police were reportedly traveling to the home of 25-year-old Woodbury resident Adrees Omar in response to a house alarm going off.

When they arrived, they saw a young girl fleeing the house.

However, Omar refused to let officers into the home and barricaded himself inside.

A standoff ensued, lasting more than seven hours, NBC New York reported.

Hostage negotiations were unable to convince Omar to leave the house, and eventually, the department’s Bureau of Special Operations got inside and arrested the man.

Omar was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

An investigation alleged that Omar had been having ongoing sexual relations with the girl, who is 14.

He is charged with:

Criminal sexual act;

Rape;

Assault;

Endangering the welfare of a child, two counts;

Unlawful imprisonment; and

Criminal obstruction of breathing, two counts.

Additionally, he faces two counts of criminal contempt for what police reported was a separate and unrelated incident.

Omar is scheduled to be arraigned when it is medically practical.

