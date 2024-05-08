Lisa Napier, 41, was arrested on Tuesday, May 7 in Woodmere, the Nassau County Police Department announced.

Napier’s victim was a 71-year-old man with a cognitive disorder, police claimed. The man was staying at the Woodmere Rehab Center, located at 130 Irving Place.

On Friday, May 3, the man’s legal guardian noticed that he had bruises on his face.

When she questioned the facility, she was told that the victim’s bruises were caused when he fell out of his bed multiple times.

That’s when the guardian decided to place a camera in the man’s room.

The camera later allegedly captured video of Napier punching the man multiple times on his face and lower body.

She also was reportedly seen shaking the victim.

The man’s guardian came back to see additional bruises on his face. She reported it to police and Napier, who is from Queens, was arrested.

Napier is charged with:

Assault;

Endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person; and

Endangering a vulnerable elderly or incompetent person.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, May 8.

Additionally, NCPD detectives encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a similar incident to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

