Man Nabbed For Creating Fake Loans In Merrick, Scamming Many: Police

Nassau County Police announced the arrest of 38-year-old Anthony Boglino of Miller Place on Wednesday, Feb. 7 for the alleged scheme, which took place about seven months prior.
On Sunday, July 2, 2023, Boglino — who is the founder of Miele Consulting Corporation — met with a woman, 48, in Merrick under the guise of helping her secure a Small Business Administration Loan (SBA).
She reportedly signed a contract with Boglino to get a $50,000 loan. As part of the agreement, she paid the man processing fees totaling $1,100.
Police said she never received the loan.
An investigation revealed that Boglino had allegedly done the same scheme to nine other people, with each paying him processing fees ranging from $150 to $3,682; though the victims received contracts on SBA letterhead, but never received the actual loans.
Boglino was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 6 and is charged with:
- Grand larceny, two counts;
- Scheme to fraud, two counts;
- Petit larceny, six counts; and
- Forgery, 26 counts.
He is scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Wednesday, Feb. 7.
