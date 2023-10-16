Partly Cloudy 64°

Man, 44, Dies In South Farmingdale Collision

Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in a Long Island intersection.

A 44-year-old man was killed when his electric bicycle collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee in South Farmingdale, police said.
Sophie Grieser
It happened on Friday, Oct. 13 in South Farmingdale.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., a 44-year-old man was traveling east on Reese Place on an electric bike, according to Nassau County Police.

When he was at the intersection of Merritts Road, he and a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee collided.

The man suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released to the public.

The driver of the Grand Cherokee, a 55-year-old woman who has not been named, stayed at the scene and did not suffer any injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. 

