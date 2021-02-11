This Long Island Pizzeria Cited For Unique Toppings, Strong Service, Fair Prices

Davinci’s Pizza is an old-school, no-frills pizzeria with a heart of gold.

The little Holbrook restaurant is owned by Mario Pezzino and recently impressed longtime and new customers when it dropped its prices for months at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. From around March and into the summer, you could get a large pizza for $8 and slices for $1.

“Davinci’s pizza is with everyone in this time of uncertainty,” the owner said in March 2020, when he announced the price drop via Facebook. “We would like to help as much as we can.”

It was a well-received offer that Davinci’s was able to serve up until the end of July when food prices went up and supplies became harder to find.

“We hope we were able to help during this tough couple of months,” the owner said.

While the offer was endearing, people were already feeling pretty good about Davinci’s. On Yelp, critics raved about the pizzeria’s garlic crust and sesame cust.

The restaurant also gathered praise for its funky and delicious topping combinations - like bacon, pineapple, jalapeno, with sweet chili sauce on a pizza.

Service at Davinci’s was also highly regarded.

Yelp critic Diego T. of Miami said he was blown away when he found Davinci’s during a recent visit.

“Great gem! While visiting from Miami I decided to go on a pizza quest. This was my favorite pizza in the area. The cheese the sauce ratio was perfect for a New York slice.

"The crust was amazing and to top it off the end of the crust had sesame seeds on it. I've never encountered this before but let me tell you it's delicious. Very great prices. Two slices and a drink for five dollars can't be beat. Trust me give this place a shot.”

Davinci’s, 1191 Grundy Ave., Holbrook, is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 or 10 p.m. Call them at (631) 619-6335.

