Popular Steakhouse Chain's Second Long Island Location Now Open For Business

A steakhouse chain has officially opened its second location on Long Island.

The new Fogo De Chão restaurant is at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station.

Owners previously announced that the restaurant would open on Monday, Dec. 6.

“As we prepare for the opening, I have found the community of Huntington Station to be very welcoming, similar to the warmness of our Brazilian hospitality,” General Manager Erick Cienfuegos said in a statement prior to the opening. “We’ve been fortunate to be able to bring our experience to New Yorkers for nearly 10 years, and we look forward to soon serving our Brazilian traditions to guests in Huntington Station, as well.”

The chain also operates a location in Carle Place.

The new restaurant is located at 160 Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station.

