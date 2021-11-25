Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Some NY Hospitals 'Past Capacity' Due To Staffing Shortages, Rise In Cases
Business

Steakhouse Chain Announces Opening Date For New Suffolk County Location

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The company announced that the new restaurant will open in Huntington on Monday, Dec. 6.
The company announced that the new restaurant will open in Huntington on Monday, Dec. 6. Photo Credit: Fogo De Chão

A steakhouse chain has announced the opening date for its new Long Island location.

Fogo De Chão announced that the new restaurant will open in Suffolk County on Monday, Dec. 6.

The new Brazilian eatery is located at 160 Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station.

This will be the chain's second location on Long Island, as Fogo De Chão also operates a location in Carle Place. 

“As we prepare for the opening, I have found the community of Huntington Station to be very welcoming, similar to the warmness of our Brazilian hospitality,” General Manager Erick Cienfuegos said in a statement. “We’ve been fortunate to be able to bring our experience to New Yorkers for nearly 10 years, and we look forward to soon serving our Brazilian traditions to guests in Huntington Station, as well.” 

The company estimated that the new restaurant will bring about 130 jobs to the area. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.