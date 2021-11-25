Steakhouse Chain Announces Opening Date For New Suffolk County Location

A steakhouse chain has announced the opening date for its new Long Island location.

Fogo De Chão announced that the new restaurant will open in Suffolk County on Monday, Dec. 6.

The new Brazilian eatery is located at 160 Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station.

This will be the chain's second location on Long Island, as Fogo De Chão also operates a location in Carle Place.

“As we prepare for the opening, I have found the community of Huntington Station to be very welcoming, similar to the warmness of our Brazilian hospitality,” General Manager Erick Cienfuegos said in a statement. “We’ve been fortunate to be able to bring our experience to New Yorkers for nearly 10 years, and we look forward to soon serving our Brazilian traditions to guests in Huntington Station, as well.”

The company estimated that the new restaurant will bring about 130 jobs to the area.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.