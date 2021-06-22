New Restaurant With Extensive Array Of Drinks Off To Strong Start On Long Island

Drink lovers will want to check out a new Long Island restaurant -- The Whiskey Barrel -- to sample a glass or two of premium bourbon a enjoy a meal.

Open last month in Port Jefferson, the emphasis is heavy on the drinks, which also include top-shelf scotch, beers and wines, and specialty cocktails.

But don't think the Whiskey Barrel is just a bar, it also offers plenty of good bar-type food including steak sandwiches, English fish and chips, Cuban sandwiches, and a lot more to fill that empty hole in your stomach.

The app menu includes wings with a choice of sauces like their signature barrel sauce, made of course, with bourbon; coconut shrimp plate, cajun chips, and a good-ole pub pretzel, with spicy mustard sriracha aioli.

It's already becoming a favorite with Yelpers and local foodies with many handing out five-star reviews.

"Excellent Food! Super Friendly Staff! Clean And Inviting! My New Favorite Place!! Will Definitely Be A Regular!," said one Yelper.

Another focuses on the whiskey: "The whiskey selection is absolutely incredible. They really shine here, as one would hope for a place with the name Whiskey Barrel."

The restaurant/bar also sells cigars for those who enjoy a good smoke after dinner. (Outside of course).

Prices are moderate, some whiskey can run to the high side. The decor is high-end.

The restaurant is located at 138 Main St., Port Jefferson.

