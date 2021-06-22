Contact Us
New Restaurant With Extensive Array Of Drinks Off To Strong Start On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories
The Whiskey Barrel restaurant in Port Jefferson is off to a good start.
The Whiskey Barrel restaurant in Port Jefferson is off to a good start. Photo Credit: Yelp

Drink lovers will want to check out a new Long Island restaurant -- The Whiskey Barrel -- to sample a glass or two of premium bourbon a enjoy a meal.

Open last month in Port Jefferson, the emphasis is heavy on the drinks, which also include top-shelf scotch, beers and wines, and specialty cocktails.

Just some of the bourbon available.

Yelp

But don't think the Whiskey Barrel is just a bar, it also offers plenty of good bar-type food including steak sandwiches, English fish and chips, Cuban sandwiches, and a lot more to fill that empty hole in your stomach.

The app menu includes wings with a choice of sauces like their signature barrel sauce, made of course, with bourbon;  coconut shrimp plate, cajun chips, and a good-ole pub pretzel, with spicy mustard sriracha aioli.

Yum, wings and a brew.

Yelp

It's already becoming a favorite with Yelpers and local foodies with many handing out five-star reviews.

"Excellent Food! Super Friendly Staff! Clean And Inviting! My New Favorite Place!! Will Definitely Be A Regular!," said one Yelper. 

Another focuses on the whiskey: "The whiskey selection is absolutely incredible. They really shine here, as one would hope for a place with the name Whiskey Barrel."

The restaurant/bar also sells cigars for those who enjoy a good smoke after dinner. (Outside of course). 

Prices are moderate, some whiskey can run to the high side. The decor is high-end. 

The restaurant is located at 138 Main St., Port Jefferson.

