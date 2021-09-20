Contact Us
Lifestyle

New Long Island Coal-Fired Pizzeria, Cocktail Bar Is An Instant Hit

Nicole Valinote
Pizzas at 1653 Pizza Company
Pizzas at 1653 Pizza Company Photo Credit: Jaymie H. / Yelp

A new Long Island restaurant has been quickly getting praise for its coal-fired pizzas and pasta dishes.

1653 Pizza Company opened its doors in Huntington in June. The restaurant is located at 80 Gerard St.

The restaurant offers a wide selection of pizzas, including margarita, mortadella, and spinach.

"Of course, we ordered the mortadella and pistachio pesto pizza as well as the Gerard. Both were very good, BUT the mortadella pizza is hands down one of the tastiest and delicious things I've eaten," Nicole A., of New York, wrote in a Yelp review.

For pasta dishes, guests can order squid ink linguine with clams, pesto lasagna, and more.

Some reviewers have also shouted out the restaurant's coal-charred octopus dish.

"We had a chance to try the Octopus and their Imported Buffalo Burrata and OMG highly recommend getting both," Jaymie H., of Oceanside said.

Octopus dish served with potatoes

Rob M. / Yelp

The eatery also serves a variety of wines, beers and cocktails, including espresso martinis. 

Check out the menu here.

