New Hot Dog Spot Opens On Long Island

Hot dog lovers on Long Island can take a break from the grill and head to a new restaurant that's offering a long list of funky, music-inspired dogs just in time for Memorial Day.

Rock City Dogs in Bay Shore recently threw open its doors after a slight delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owned by Steve Reno, a former musician, the restaurant is designed with a rock vibe and is well, a cool place to grab a craft hot dog.

Selections, which are named after rock bands and songs, include such choices as the classic Chicago dog with pickle, onion, tomato, mustard, relish, sport peppers, and celery salt on a poppy seed bun, or the Thin Lizzy, with sauerkraut and mustard.

A Chicago dog. Yelp

Another favorite is the Zeppelin, a beer-battered dog with cream cheese, truffle money, green salad, and topped off with raspberry jam.

The joint also sells burgers, think Jimmy Page, and shakes and all kinds of sides including the Fleetwood Mac & Cheese and the Paul McCartney and Wings, with classic buffalo sauce.

On Yelp, one five-star reviewer said: "I had the Moody Blues burger. Never in my life would I have thought that I'd have a burger with blueberry compote on it, but here I was getting it. Let me tell you that it was one of the best burgers I have ever had!!"

Fleetwood Mac & Cheese. Yelp

Another added: "I thoroughly enjoyed my recent visit to Rock City Dogs. The décor is funky and fantastic, including the David Bowie mural in the seating area and the unusual artwork on the restroom doors. The bar is well-appointed with a great selection of craft beers and cocktails."

Yep, they have adult beverages that are said to really "rock."

Fun bar drinks. Yelp

The vibe is fun and the music is great and it's a fun spot for the whole family, especially if you want to teach your kids a little rock history.

The restaurant is located at 3 East Main St., in Bay Shore.

Prices are moderate. Kid-friendly. Causal atmosphere.

