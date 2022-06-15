New Carle Place Sushi Bar Cited For 'City-Like Dining Experience'

A new sushi bar on Long Island is quickly gaining favor with foodies.

Located in Carle Place, Ocean Code Handroll Bar has been serving up a healthy selection of traditional Japanese dishes since March 2022.

Adorning their menu is a colorful array of sushi and sashimi dishes, along with several rice and noodle bowls mixed with vegetables.

Diners will also find plenty of tapas, or appetizers, like shrimp tempura, gyoza, and fried oysters.

A check of the restaurant’s Yelp page shows some customer favorites, including the Karaage, made with boneless chicken thighs, and the squid sashimi.

Online reviewers seem pleased so far.

“Ocean Code is most definitely a nice surprise to have in Nassau County,” Howard H., of Flushing, wrote on Yelp. “High quality fish and a city-like dining experience nestled in a strip mall next to a Red Lobster.”

“Love this new addition to Long Island!” Kiki C., of Manhattan, wrote on Yelp. “Hand rolls are made fresh right in front of you as you eat, so the seaweed is still crispy when you put the hand roll in your mouth.

"We tried the 4 rolls combo, 5 rolls combo, karaage, and yuzu shiso lemonade. Everything was satisfying.”

“Found this gem while looking to grab dinner on a Friday night,” Shirley W., of Manhattan, wrote on Yelp. “Their handrolls were very fresh and the seaweed is crispy. The karaage was my favorite appetizer - crunchy and seasoned very well.”

Ocean Code Handroll Bar is located at 227 Old Country Road in Carle Place. Find out more on its Facebook page.

