Long Island Pizzeria Draws Praise For Authentic Neapolitan Pies With House-Made Mozzarella

Nicole Valinote
Pizzas from Brunetti Pizza
Pizzas from Brunetti Pizza Photo Credit: Liana T. / Yelp

A Long Island restaurant known for its authentic Neapolitan wood-fired pizzas has seen praise from online reviewers since moving to its new location last year. 

Brunetti Pizza moved to its current location on Main Street in Westhampton Beach in the fall of 2020.

Guests can order pizzas such as Margherita, made with house-made mozzarella, along with the "Vongle" pie, the restaurant's signature pizza, which is made with fresh shucked and chopped Long Island clams.

"The new location Of Brunetti pizza is a great addition to the town of WHB," Andrew G., of Woodbury, wrote in a Yelp review. "They did a wonderful job with the Decor and the service is excellent as well. Their signature pie is the clam pizza. In my opinion it's one of the best pies around."

The pizzeria also serves desserts, including olive oil cake, tiramisu and Nutella pizza.

The restaurant is located at 61 Main St. in Westhampton Beach. Learn more about the pizzeria's hours and menu here. 

