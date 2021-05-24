Long Island Man Wins $1,000 A Week For Life NY Lottery Prize

A Long Island man who has gotten lucky twice on the same New York Lottery game will be taking in "$1,000 a week for life."

East Northport resident Henry Miller has claimed his $1,000 A Week For Life second prize from the New York Lottery’s Friday, April 9 CASH4LIFE drawing.

Miller previously won $2,500 on the same game in 2018 as he claimed his latest lotto victory.

Like all CASH4LIFE players who match the first five numbers selected, Miller won a guaranteed minimum prize of $1 million paid in 19 payments following his initial windfall.

Miller opted to receive his prize in a single, lump-sum payment totaling $651,004 after required withholdings, officials announced.

The winning numbers for Miller’s successful drawing were 04-09-35-40-57 with the “cash ball” 01. Miller’s ticket was purchased at KHVP in Manhattan.

