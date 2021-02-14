Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau
Long Island Kitchen/Bar Hailed As Perfect Place To Celebrate

Kristin Palpini
Cheers
Cheers Photo Credit: By Yutacar yutacar - https://unsplash.com/photos/JKMnm3CIncwImageGallery, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=61853361

Drifters Kitchen & Bar opened in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic but has quickly gained a reputation as a well-appointed place for a celebratory meal.

The new American cuisine restaurant located on Middle County Road in Ridge was recently renovated and features a large bar, dining room, and patio made of warm wood, slate, and stone. As a bonus during the pandemic, Drifters also has a drive-thru window. (The building was a McDonald’s before Drifters' major renovation.)

Owner David Donofrio, who is also president of Masonry Design Company, opened the restaurant in June as a place where everyone in the community to gather for elevated comfort food, beers, and cocktails.

People have quickly taken notice of Drifters posting positive reviews to various social media platforms and online travel and food review sites. Drifters was praised for its stripped-down, yet posh and brightly lit decor as well as its expansive seasonal menu.

Items that stand out on the menu include braised short rib ragu, pulled pork sandwich, coconut shrimp, the Morning After Burger, stuffed shrimp, and a cheesecake flight.

Yelp critic Susan L. of Mastic Beach said she felt well taken care of at Drifters and loved the food.

“We were seated in a short amount of time and our waitress Ina could not have been nicer, yet very professional,” Susan L. said. “We started with the tuna avocado crostini for an appetizer and then I had the mac and cheese and my husband got the short rib grilled cheese. All of these things were AMAZING and the portions are large. This is definitely going to be one of our go-to places!”

A number of reviewers noted that tables fill up at Drifters fast, but that shouldn’t deter a visit. People mostly said they were surprised at how quickly they were able to be seated.

Drifters Kitchen & Bar serves cocktails and new American cuisine at 1600 Middle County Road, Ridge, Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 10 p.m. Contact Drifters at (631) 775-8888 or drifterskitchenandbar.com

