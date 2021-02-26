Long Island Eatery Stands Out For Steak, Seafood

It can be hard to stay fresh when you’re a 10-year-old restaurant, but Insignia Prime Steak and Sushi is pulling it off nicely.

Insignia is a high-end steakhouse in Smithtown that also serves sushi, elaborate cocktails, and has a wine list that boasts more than 500 labels.

The restaurant offers prime dry-aged steaks and fresh seafood. On Tuesday and Sunday, price fixe menus are also available.

Part of the Anthony Scotto Restaurants group, Insignia stays inline with and upholds Scotto’s reputation for creating posh restaurants that serve gourmet foods. Scotto’s other restaurants include Opus, Blackstone, and Rare650.

Menu standouts at Insignia include the lobster bisque, applewood smoked bacon, black pepper tuna, the strawberry sushi roll (shrimp tempura with cucumber, red tobiko, strawberry tuna, avocado, and strawberry sauce), marinated skirt steak, authentic Kobe beef, and pumpkin croissant bread pudding.

Scotto opened Insignia in 2011 inside a Hampton’s-style mansion with a Manhattan-inspired interior. The interior features cedar shakes, quarried stone, detailed architecture, and a spacious bar area. In good weather outdoor dining is also available.

Online reviews have been consistently positive through Insignia’s decade in business. Yelp food critic Ricky K. of Levittown went to Insignia for the first time on Feb. 22, and proclaimed the restaurant lives up to the hype.

Our server “Adam recommended the 45-day aged Australian Wagu Tomahawk Rib Eye (for 2) with Soykioki sauce (this sauce is magical),” Ricky K. said. “I don't believe I have ever had a finer steak, it quite literally melts in your mouth like butter. Also for a side dish, the artichokes stood out to me as unique and creative. Lastly, I never would have tried them but my Girlfriend insisted we have the doughnuts for dessert. Just try them and you can thank her later.”

Meanwhile, Yelp critic Brittany B. from Commack said she went to Insignia on Valentine’s Day and was impressed with the ambiance and service as well as the food.

“Overall this meal and experience deserves well and above 5 stars!” Brittany B. said. “We were seated at an exclusive e table for 2. Super private and romantic. Adam was amazing, as was the hostess and assistance staff (busboy, bartender, hostess were all Fantab!).”

Insignia, 610 Route 347, Smithtown, is open seven days a week: Monday, 5-9 p.m.; Tuesday-Wednesday, 5-10 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, 5-11 p.m.; and Sunday, 4-9 p.m. Contact the restaurant at (631) 656-8100 or insigniasteakhouse.com.

