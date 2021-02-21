Family-Owned Long Island Pizzeria Cited For Sauce That's 'Right On Point'

Family-owned Fortunato’s Pizza is creating a buzz among Long Island foodies for its seriously toppings-loaded custom pies and its unique "on point" sauce.

They come in savory or sweet at the Ronkonkoma eatery.

On a menu packed with delicious standouts, Fortunato’s unique dessert pizzas and half-and-half specialty pies (half the pizza is BBQ chicken, the other half is Chipotle, for example).

On Thursday, Feb. 18, owners announced that they had perfected a new dessert pizza - the Dunkaroo Dessert Pie. This newbie joins the pizzeria’s Rainbow, S’mores, and Cookie Delight dessert pizzas on the menu.

For the month of February, Fortunato’s has been posting cheesecake shots of its decadent pies - including one ringed with boneless chicken wings (Buffalo and BBQ), and covered in mozzarella sticks, and pepperoni.

Fortunato opened in late-fall 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hawkins Avenue pizzeria has quickly gained a following of customers leaving rave reviews online.

In particular, people have praised Fortunato’s garlic knot crust, grilled, crisp chicken Caesar wrap, Thai Chili Pizza, rice balls, and a wide variety of dessert pizzas.

Yelp foodie Benjamin C., of New York City, said he’s had multiple great experiences at Fortunato’s and recently got his work colleagues to put in a large lunch order.

“We were super hungry so didn't get pictures but take my word for it, the food is delicious,” Benjamin C. said. “My boss ordered a Greek salad which she said was very good, I got a shrimp Parmesan on garlic hero, one girl ordered chicken Francese, another ordered penne ala vodka (and garlic knots to share __ the only complaint was it had a little spice to it which she didn't understand but didn't ruin her meal), someone else got the lunch special (2 slices and a 20 oz. Soda). I also ordered 6 cannolis (not only are they delicious, but the biggest cannolis I've seen and they're $2.00 each??). One girl ordered a dessert slice which was an Oreo cookie with crushed candy canes and some other stuff, that was super delicious too. One of the nurses didn't go in with this order but was going to order a pie for pick up and a sweet Thai chili slice since I got him hooked on that yesterday.”

Fortunato’s Pizza, 719 Hawkins Ave., Ronkonkoma (in the CVS shopping center), is open 7 days a week 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Contact the pizzeria at (631) 676-3916 or order online through Slice.

