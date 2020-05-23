Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Breaking News: COVID-19: New York Sees Lowest Daily Death Toll In Two Months
COVID-19: Poll Shows How Many Think It's Safe To Go Restaurant, Barber/Salon, Clothing Store

Zak Failla
A new poll determined how many Americans believe it will be safe to frequent some businesses amid the COVID-19 crisis.
With states beginning to slowly reopen their economies amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, most Americans are still exercising extreme caution as businesses open their doors.

A new Quinnipiac University poll of 1,323 Americans nationwide between Thursday, May 14, and Monday, May 18 gauged what is going to be considered “new normal” due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The poll found that 75 percent of voters believe the country should take a slow approach to reopen, even if it has a negative impact on the economy.

However, 21 percent are emphasizing the economy over public health, saying that the country should reopen quickly, even if it makes the COVID-19 spread worse.

A majority (55 percent) think it's safe to go to a workplace outside their home, while 39 percent say it's unsafe.

Asked what they think is safe to do right now, regardless of individual state restrictions:

  • 74 percent think it's unsafe to get on an airplane, while 23 percent say it's safe;
  • 62 percent think it's unsafe to go to a restaurant, while 37 percent say it's safe;
  • 50 percent think it's unsafe to go to a barbershop or hair salon, while 48 percent say it's safe;
  • 49 percent think it's unsafe to go to a clothing store, while 49 percent say it's safe.

"Reopen slowly, even if we are rolling the dice on how it will affect the economy, say three-quarters of American voters," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said. "As far as sending kids off to college, hopping on an airplane, or getting a haircut, there are reservations."

The complete Quinnipiac poll can be found here.

