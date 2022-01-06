COVID-19: Billy Joel MSG Concert Scheduled For Mid-January Postponed

Billy Joel's Madison Square Garden concert that was set to take place this month has been rescheduled for a second time.

The concert, which was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14, has been moved to Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to an announcement on the musician's website on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The concert was originally supposed to take place on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

“Nothing is more important to me than the safety and well-being of my band, crew, and the fans; so due to unfortunate COVID-related circumstances, we made the decision to reschedule the January 14th concert at MSG," Joel said in a statement.

Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date with no exchange necessary.

Refunds can be requested for a 30-day period that began on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Learn more about how to request a refund here.

