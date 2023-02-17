Best French Dip Found At This Greenvale Restaurant, Foodies Say

When it comes to the best French dip around, hungry diners need look no further than this Long Island restaurant, according to online foodies.

Bar Frites, located in Greenvale at 400 Wheatley Plaza, received the most mentions on a recent post asking where to find the best French dip sandwich on the Facebook group "Long Island Restaurant Group."

Opened in 2010, Bar Frites serves up a wide selection of “bistro fare,” including burgers, steaks, croque monsieur, and steamed mussels in a hip, urban setting, according to its website.

Its menu also features a variety of salads, pastas, and pizzas, as well as fish tacos and hot hors d’oeuvres like fried calamari. Among customer favorites on its Yelp page are the French onion soup, short rib, and truffle pizza.

But perhaps its most notable dish, according to the not-in-any-way-scientific Facebook poll, is its classic French dip, which consists of prime roast beef and mayo, served on a baguette with a side of au jus and fries.

“Doesn’t get any better than this,” reads a Facebook post from Bar Frites touting the sandwich.

The popular menu item has also received plenty of praise from satisfied customers online.

“I went and had the French dip, which I've had multiple times. It's really delicious and the au jus always makes me want to dip my sandwich in it after each bite,” Danielle M., of Stony Brook, wrote on Yelp.

Justin K., of Glen Head, was equally impressed during his visit.

“The French dip is very good, as are their filet Mignon sliders,” he wrote. “Definitely a nice place to have lunch outside on a sunny day or cocktails and apps at night.”

Bar Frites is open daily for lunch and dinner. Find out more on its website.

