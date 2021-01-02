Baby New Year: Northwell’s Katz Women’s Hospital Welcomes Its First Long Island Newborn Of 2021

Northwell Health’s Katz Women’s Hospital welcomed its first Long Island baby of the New Year at 1:38 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1.

First-time parents Kathleen and Jerry Serafin of Dix Hills named the boy Tyler James.

Born at Northwell’s Katz Women’s Hospital at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, Tyler weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and measured 18 inches.

Staff in the hospital’s labor and delivery unit helped the brand-new parents celebrate by donning party hats and gifting their newborn with original onesie pajamas inscribed with “NSUH First Baby of the New Year.”

“Tyler James is already bringing love and hope to us," Kathleen Serafin said. "We are excited that our son was born in 2021 because last year was so challenging.

"We hope a new year will bring more progress and Tyler will be able to have more experiences.”

