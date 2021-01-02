Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Sees Nearly 3,200 New Cases, Another Increase In Infection Rate
Lifestyle

Baby New Year: Northwell’s Katz Women’s Hospital Welcomes Its First Long Island Newborn Of 2021

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
First-time parents Kathleen and Jerry Serafin of Dix Hills with their healthy boy, Tyler James Serafin.
First-time parents Kathleen and Jerry Serafin of Dix Hills with their healthy boy, Tyler James Serafin. Photo Credit: Northwell Health

Northwell Health’s Katz Women’s Hospital welcomed its first Long Island baby of the New Year at 1:38 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1.

First-time parents Kathleen and Jerry Serafin of Dix Hills named the boy Tyler James.

Born at Northwell’s Katz Women’s Hospital at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, Tyler weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and measured 18 inches.

Staff in the hospital’s labor and delivery unit helped the brand-new parents celebrate by donning party hats and gifting their newborn with original onesie pajamas inscribed with “NSUH First Baby of the New Year.” 

“Tyler James is already bringing love and hope to us," Kathleen Serafin said. "We are excited that our son was born in 2021 because last year was so challenging. 

"We hope a new year will bring more progress and Tyler will be able to have more experiences.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.