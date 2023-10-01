Fair 77°

Lane Closures Announced For Northern State Parkway Interchange In North Hempstead

Transportation officials have announced plans for new lane closures at a busy Long Island parkway interchange.

Transportation officials announced that the right ramp lane at the interchange of the Meadowbrook State Parkway and the Northern State Parkway will be closed for one week.
Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

From Monday, Oct. 2 to Friday, Oct. 6, the right lane of the ramp on the northbound Meadowbrook State Parkway to the westbound Northern State Parkway will be closed, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closures, which are weather permitting, will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are meant to facilitate a safety enhancement project.

Additionally, officials reminded drivers to drive carefully in work zones, as speeding fines in those zones are doubled. 

