Lane Closures Announced For Northern State Parkway Interchange In North Hempstead

From Monday, Oct. 2 to Friday, Oct. 6, the right lane of the ramp on the northbound Meadowbrook State Parkway to the westbound Northern State Parkway will be closed, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closures, which are weather permitting, will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are meant to facilitate a safety enhancement project.

Additionally, officials reminded drivers to drive carefully in work zones, as speeding fines in those zones are doubled.

