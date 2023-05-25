'It Was A++': New Syosset Restaurant Cited For Tasty Pizza, Fresh Pasta

Flora’s Pizza Cafe, located at 637 Jericho Turnpike in Syosset, opened its doors in March 2023.

Already, the eatery has sparked a lot of buzz for its Italian dishes and cozy atmosphere.

Owned and operated by husband-wife duo Ervis and Gabriella, who met while working at an NYC Italian restaurant, Flora’s Pizza Cafe offers a variety of pizza and pasta dishes, as well as salads and starters.

“I went to Flora's last night and it was A++!” wrote Mindy S. of Chicago on the eatery’s Yelp page.

“For a main, I had my favorite, cacio e pepe. The last time I ate this dish was a month ago in Rome, Italy, so the bar was high,” Mindy wrote.

“I was very impressed! It was delicious and the pasta was fresh!“

It seems that everything at Flora’s is homemade – the pizza dough, focaccia, and pasta are all from scratch (Ervis is from Italy, after all) – which sets it apart from other restaurants.

Syosset resident Amanda J. wrote, “Don't let the pizza counter fool you – this is not your simple local pizza joint.”

Amanda had a glowing review for every dish that she tasted at the eatery, but her highlight was also the cacio e pepe: the dish made her “mouth sing - literally - I was humming and doing a happy dance!”

She also got to try a slice of the restaurant’s La Colorata pizza, which is topped with red sauce, pink sauce, and pesto with shaved ricotta: “A beauty to behold,” Amanda wrote.

With ingredients sourced locally and from Italy, Flora’s offers authentic yet creative food with a modern, “small NYC vibe,” as one reviewer wrote.

Flora’s Pizza Cafe is open seven days a week. For more information, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.