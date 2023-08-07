Overcast 78°

IDs Released For 3 Killed In Crash Near Shopping Center On Sunrise Highway In Massapequa

The identities have been released for three people, including two children, who were killed in a horrific overnight crash near a shopping center on Long Island.

The area where the crash happened on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa, Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Diego Parra on Pixabay
Joe Lombardi
The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 in Massapequa.

A vehicle operating at a high rate of speed was traveling westbound on Sunrise Highway (Route 27), across from the shopping center located at 5598 Sunrise Highway, where it collided with three other vehicles, Nassau County Police said. 

The three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Late Monday afternoon, Aug. 7, Nassau County Police ID'd the three victims as:

  • Patrice Huntley, age 60 of Flushing,
  • Jeremiah Huntley, age 10, Uniondale,
  • Hannah Huntley, age 13, of Uniondale.

Five additional victims were transported to local area hospitals where two are listed in critical unstable condition, two are listed in stable condition and one was treated and released 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

