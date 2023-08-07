Mostly Cloudy 75°

3 Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Shopping Center On Sunrise Highway In Massapequa

Three people were killed and five others hospitalized in a horrific overnight crash near a shopping center on Long Island.

The area where the crash happened on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa, Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Diego Parra on Pixabay
Joe Lombardi
It happened around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 in Massapequa.

A vehicle operating at a high rate of speed was traveling westbound on Sunrise Highway (Route 27), across from the shopping center located at 5598 Sunrise Highway, where it collided with three other vehicles, Nassau County Police said. 

The three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

Five additional victims were transported to local area hospitals where two are listed in critical unstable condition, two are listed in stable condition and one was treated and released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

