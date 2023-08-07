3 Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Shopping Center On Sunrise Highway In Massapequa

It happened around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 in Massapequa.

A vehicle operating at a high rate of speed was traveling westbound on Sunrise Highway (Route 27), across from the shopping center located at 5598 Sunrise Highway, where it collided with three other vehicles, Nassau County Police said.

The three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

Five additional victims were transported to local area hospitals where two are listed in critical unstable condition, two are listed in stable condition and one was treated and released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

