Home Burglars Steal Luxury Car From Lattingtown Driveway

Police are searching for a trio who broke into a Long Island home through the window and made off with the owner’s luxury car.

Police are searching for a trio who broke into a Lattingtown resident's home, stole their car keys, and took off in the homeowner's white Maserati. (Note: the vehicle is pictured for reference, not actual vehicle.) Photo Credit: Google Maps/Wikimedia Commons via Alexander-93
Sophie Grieser
It happened on Tuesday, Oct. 10 in the village of Lattingtown, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 3:40 a.m., the trio of men broke into a house on Frost Creek Drive by shattering a window.

They then grabbed a set of keys near the window, police said, and left the scene in the homeowner’s 2021 white Maserati.

It is unknown in which direction the burglars fled, and there is no description available of the trio.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call 911 or the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will be kept anonymous. 

