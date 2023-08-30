Fair 79°

Hochul Orders Long Island Beaches To Suspend Swimming Due To Hurricane Franklin

As Hurricane Franklin ramps up in the North Atlantic, New York officials are taking measures to ensure that Long Islanders stay safe.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed beaches on the Long Island Sound to suspend swimming due to the worsening surf conditions from Hurricane Franklin.
Sophie Grieser
On Wednesday, Aug. 30, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that she directed state parks to suspend swimming on Long Island ocean beaches ahead of potential hurricane effects that could make the activity dangerous.

Three beaches are subject to these restrictions:

  • Robert Moses State Park;
  • Hither Hills State Park; and
  • Jones Beach State Park.

Hochul said that Hurricane Franklin has already caused flooding and rough surf conditions at the parks.

“With tropical storms and hurricanes affecting our beaches on Long Island, we are taking proactive steps to protect New Yorkers, and I urge everyone to remain vigilant,” she said in a statement.

All three parks have posted flags stating the swimming ban. Lifeguards will remain on duty to ensure nobody goes into the water, Hochul said.

It is unclear how long the suspension will last.

Swimming at Sunken Meadow and Wildwood State Parks on the Long Island Sound remains available, as they are not experiencing negative effects caused by Hurricane Franklin.

Hurricane Franklin is expected to hit Bermuda on its path; however, it is not expected to make landfall in the US. 

