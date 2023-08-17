Overcast 76°

SHARE

Hit-Run: Suspect Left Man Heavily Bleeding On Garden City Park Street

Police are searching for the driver involved in a Long Island hit-and-run that left a man injured and lying in the street.

Police reported that a black Acura hit a 32-year-old man in Garden City Park and fled the scene on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Police reported that a black Acura hit a 32-year-old man in Garden City Park and fled the scene on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Nassau County Police
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

It happened on Tuesday, Aug. 16 just after 6:30 p.m. in Garden City Park, according to Nassau County Police.

At that time, a witness saw a black Acura hit the victim in Dyckman Avenue and continued driving.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was left in the street.

Police said that, though they found him conscious, he suffered head trauma and was bleeding heavily when officers found him in the street.

He was rendered aid by officers until the Garden City Park Fire Department was able to take him to an area hospital.

No other information regarding the victim’s condition has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE