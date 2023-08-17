Hit-Run: Suspect Left Man Heavily Bleeding On Garden City Park Street

It happened on Tuesday, Aug. 16 just after 6:30 p.m. in Garden City Park, according to Nassau County Police.

At that time, a witness saw a black Acura hit the victim in Dyckman Avenue and continued driving.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was left in the street.

Police said that, though they found him conscious, he suffered head trauma and was bleeding heavily when officers found him in the street.

He was rendered aid by officers until the Garden City Park Fire Department was able to take him to an area hospital.

No other information regarding the victim’s condition has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

