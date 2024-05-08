Hicksville Man Pulls Knife On Driver In Connecticut: Police

The Fairfield County incident occurred on Thursday, May 2 in Wilton, according to the Wilton Police Department.

A witness reported that just after 5 p.m. that day in the area of Danbury Road and Arrowhead Road, a man in a gray 2015 Chrysler Town and Country pulled a knife on another driver.

Police found the suspect — 36-year-old Matthew Kirchblum — driving south on Danbury Road, where he was pulled over.

Kirchblum (who is from Hicksville, New York) reportedly admitted to police that he did display the knife, which was sitting in the driver's door pocket of his car.

Additional information, including the events leading up to the incident, was not released.

Kirchblum was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle; and

Breach of peace.

He was released after paying seven percent of his $5,000 bond and is due to appear at Stamford Superior Court on Monday, May 13.

