Hempstead ‘Out Of Darkness Walk’ Aims To Prevent Suicide

This Sunday, May 7, Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead is hosting an ‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Organized by four members of the school’s class of 2023, the walk and fundraiser benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (ASFP).

Guests will walk the track for the length of the event, and entrance requires a five-dollar donation.

In addition to the tickets, the students organizing the event launched a GoFundMe, which has already exceeded its $2,500 by a thousand dollars in just one day.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in New Yorkers aged 25-34, according to data from the CDC.

In 2019, nearly seven times as many people in the state died by suicide than in alcohol-related car accidents.

Local ASFP chapters hold hundreds of ‘Out of the Darkness’ walks across communities and campuses, even including overnight walks.

These events, the foundation says, in addition to raising funds to support ASFP’s life-saving programs, send a strong message “that suicide can be preventable, and that no one is alone.”

For more information about the Hempstead event, click here.

To donate to the GoFundMe for the event, click here.

