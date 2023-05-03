West Hempstead Stop & Shop Mass Shooter Convicted, Faces 90 Years To Life

Hempstead resident Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, age 33, was found guilty on Wednesday, May 3 of murdering a Stop & Shop supervisor and attempting to murder two coworkers, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

He faces a potential maximum sentence of 90 years to life in prison.

Wilson, who had been a Stop & Shop employee at the time, entered the West Hempstead grocery store with a weapon on April 20, 2021, at approximately 11:19 a.m. and headed up to the second-floor employee offices, according to trial testimony.

He then went into the store manager’s office, where he shot a victim in the face and twice in the chest.

The DA’s Office reports that Wilson then shot a female manager in the shoulder, with the bullet exiting through her back, before entering a second office and firing multiple rounds at 49-year-old manager Raymond Wishropp.

Wishropp was struck in the chest and leg. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Disgruntled employee Gabriel Wilson entered the West Hempstead Stop and Shop with a loaded semi-automatic gun and the intent to kill,” said District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

“He encountered...Raymond Wishropp, the grocery manager who was eating a sandwich on his lunch break, and shot the man directly in the chest at point-blank range.”

Wilson was arrested the same day, at around 3:50 p.m.

In all, Wilson was convicted of the following charges:

Second-degree murder

Second-degree attempted murder, two counts

First-degree assault, two counts

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts

He was acquitted of two counts of second-degree attempted murder, the DA said.

Wilson is due back in court for sentencing Thursday, June 8.

