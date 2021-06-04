Suspect In Long Island Stop & Shop Fatal Shooting Indicted On Murder, Weapons Charges

A Long Island man has been indicted on murder and weapons charges for the alleged deadly shooting at a Stop & Shop grocery store that left one dead and two injured.

Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, age 31, of Hempstead, was arraigned on Friday, June 4, for the shooting on Tuesday, April 20, that left the store manager dead and two employees seriously wounded, said the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the indictment and investigation, on April 20, at approximately 11:19 a.m., Wilson, an employee of the Stop & Shop Grocery Store at 50 Cherry Valley Avenue in West Hempstead, allegedly entered the store and went up to the second floor, where the employee offices are located, the DA's Office said.

Wilson then allegedly entered the manager’s office where he shot one victim in the shoulder, and a second victim twice in the shoulder, and grazed the second victim’s face with another shot.

He then allegedly entered a second office where he fired multiple rounds, almost hitting two victims and shooting 49-year-old Raymond Wishropp in the chest.

Wishropp was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Wilson was arrested around 3:50 p.m. in Hempstead by members of the Nassau County Police Department’s Homicide Bureau and Bureau of Special Operations.

Wilson was indicted on the following charges:

Murder

Four counts of attempted murder

Two counts of assault

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

He was remanded to jail where he will be held until he appears in court again on Wednesday, July 7.

If convicted of the top charge, Wilson faces a potential maximum sentence of up to 25 years to life in prison.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.