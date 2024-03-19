Hempstead Man Who Gunned Down 25-Year-Old Faces Sentence

Ryan Hamilton, a 24-year-old Hempstead man, received his 19 years to life sentence for the murder of Trendabi Reid on Monday, March 18, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

Nearly three years before, on May 7, 2021, Hamilton was socializing with a group of other people in the backyard of 21 James LL Burrell Avenue in Hempstead, where he was also cleaning a gun.

At around 5:30 p.m., 25-year-old Reid showed up at the house, where he got into an argument with another person about a debt, the DA said.

The argument escalated, with Reid and the other person shoving each other.

That’s when Hamilton — though he was not involved in the altercation — walked towards Reid and shot one .9mm round in Reid’s face, killing him.

Hamilton fled the scene. His gun was found in a vacant lot about two blocks away from the scene of the crime, and he was arrested over a month later in Waterbury, Connecticut.

“Our thoughts are with Trendabi’s family today as this defendant is sentenced for his senseless and vicious actions,” said DA Anne T. Donnelly.

Hamilton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday, Feb. 15.

