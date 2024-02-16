Hempstead Man Admits Gunning Down, Killing 25-Year-Old, DA Says

Ryan Hamilton, age 24, of Hempstead, admitted to the murder of Trendabi Reid in May 2021, on Thursday, Feb. 15, said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

Hamilton, age 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He is expected to be sentenced to 19 years to life in prison, the DA's Office said.

“This defendant brutally gunned down Trendabi Reid during an altercation at a backyard gathering in Hempstead,” said Donnelly. “Gun violence continues to plague our communities, but NCDA remains committed to removing dangerous criminals from our streets and ensuring they are held accountable for their crimes.”

According to the charges, on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. in the rear yard of 21 James LL Burrell Avenue in Hempstead, Hamilton was socializing with several other people while cleaning a gun.

When Reid arrived at the home, he and another person began arguing about a debt. The fight escalated and the pair began pushing and shoving one another, the charges show.

Hamilton, who had not been involved in the altercation, approached the victim, and fired a single round from a .9mm firearm, striking Reid in the face and causing his death. Hamilton then fled the yard, the DA said.

The firearm was recovered later that evening in a vacant lot approximately two blocks away from where the incident took place.

Hamilton was arrested by detectives with the Nassau County Police Department’s Homicide Squad in June 2021.

