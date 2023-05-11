Have You Seen This Missing Hempstead Teen?

Selene Persaud was last seen leaving her residence in Hempstead on Wednesday, May 10 at around 6:30 p.m.

Persaud is described as an Asian female standing at five-foot-three and weighing 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black t-shirt, and pink Crocs.

Her destination is unknown.

Detectives request that anyone who has information about Persaud’s whereabouts contact Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

