Have You Seen This Missing Hempstead Teen?

Police are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old Long Island teenager.

Selene Persaud, aged 13, was last seen leaving her Hempstead residence on Wednesday, May 10, police said. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

Selene Persaud was last seen leaving her residence in Hempstead on Wednesday, May 10 at around 6:30 p.m.

Persaud is described as an Asian female standing at five-foot-three and weighing 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black t-shirt, and pink Crocs.

Her destination is unknown.

Detectives request that anyone who has information about Persaud’s whereabouts contact Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

