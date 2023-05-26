Fair 66°

Have You Seen Her? Alert Issued For Missing Oceanside Woman

Police are asking for the community’s help in locating a Long Island woman who they say is in need of medical attention.

Miecza Stankowska, a 74-year-old Oceanside resident, was last seen on the morning of Friday, May 26, and is in need of medical attention, police reported.
Sophie Grieser
Miecza Stankowska, aged 74, of Oceanside, was last seen on Friday, May 26 at 8 a.m. leaving her home, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

She left her residence on foot and went in an unknown direction, police said.

Stankowska is described as a white female standing five-foot-three inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

She has blue eyes and medium-wavy blonde hair, and police reported that she has a stocky build and light complexion.

Stankowska was last seen wearing black pajamas with stars, a black jacket, and pink socks. She was carrying a red and white tote bag.

Nassau County detectives urged anyone with information regarding Stankowska’s whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

