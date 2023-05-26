Have You Seen Her? Alert Issued For Missing Oceanside Woman

Miecza Stankowska, aged 74, of Oceanside, was last seen on Friday, May 26 at 8 a.m. leaving her home, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

She left her residence on foot and went in an unknown direction, police said.

Stankowska is described as a white female standing five-foot-three inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

She has blue eyes and medium-wavy blonde hair, and police reported that she has a stocky build and light complexion.

Stankowska was last seen wearing black pajamas with stars, a black jacket, and pink socks. She was carrying a red and white tote bag.

Nassau County detectives urged anyone with information regarding Stankowska’s whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

