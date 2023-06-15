Guns, Cocaine: Public Urination Leads To Arrest Of Garden City Park Man, Police Say

The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 13 at approximately 10 p.m. in Garden City Park, according to Nassau County Police.

While on patrol, officers reported seeing 34-year-old Charles Arbas urinating in the parking lot of 2349 Jericho Turnpike.

Arbas then entered his 2010 Chevy Suburban and officers approached to investigate.

A thorough investigation reportedly ended with the recovery of multiple items, including:

Three cut straws with a powdery substance inside (believed to be cocaine);

Two fully-loaded “Ghost” handguns; and

Two plastic bags with white powder inside (believed to be cocaine).

Arbas was arrested without incident. He is charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance (five counts)

Criminal possession of a weapon (six counts)

Disorderly conduct

Arbas is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court on Wednesday, June 14.

