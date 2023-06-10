Fair 69°

Gruesome Stabbing: Dix Hills Man Killed Uncle, Jury Finds

A Long Island man has been found guilty of stabbing and killing his uncle in December of 2019, officials announced.

Sophie Grieser
On Thursday, June 8, 44-year-old David Cahoon of Dix Hill was convicted by a jury for the death of his 70-year-old uncle, William Cahoon in an incident that occurred nearly four years ago, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

According to the DA’s Office, William Cahoon’s body was found in his Levittown home with approximately 16 stab wounds on January 4, 2019.

Officers discovered his body while completing a wellness check on William when staff from the Milleridge Inn restaurant, where he ate every Friday and Saturday night for 25 years, grew concerned that he hadn’t been by in four weeks.

An investigation determined that David Cahoon had killed his uncle on December 3, 2018.

He had also stolen $1,800 by cashing a check from his uncle’s bank account, investigators reported.

Cahoon was arrested in June 2019.

He was convicted of the following charges:

  • Second-degree murder
  • Second-degree possession of a forged instrument
  • Fourth-degree grand larceny

A jury spent only a day deliberating before delivering the guilty verdict. 

Cahoon is due back in court for sentencing on Friday, July 7, where he faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison. 

