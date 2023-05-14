Garden City Park, Mineola Businesses Busted With Illegal Gaming Devices, Police Say

The busts took place in Nassau County in Garden City Park and Mineola on Wednesday, May 10.

The illegal gaming devices were found during a special operation titled Operation Pop and Stop conducted in conjunction with the Nassau County Fire Marshal, the town of North Hempstead Building Department, the state Liquor Authority and the town of Mineola Building Department supervisors targeting illegal gambling devices being used in various businesses.

Police said the following establishments were in possession of the devices:

Port Café - 2132 Jericho Turnpike, Garden City Park. A total of three gambling machines were seized along with cash. Jose Araujo, age 60, was arrested without incident.

Madeira Sports Café - 247 Mineola Blvd, Mineola. A total of eight gambling machines were seized along with cash. Domingos Martins, age 61, was arrested without incident.

Both men were charged with possession of a gambling device and on-premise disorderly/gambling.

They were each issued appearance tickets returnable to court in Hempstead, on Wednesday, May 24.

In addition, both defendants were issued multiple violations by the Nassau County Fire Marshal and New York State Liquor Authority.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.