Gambling Bust: Trio From Different Delis Nabbed In Westbury, New Cassel

Nassau County Police announced the arrests, facilitated by the department’s Problem Oriented Police (POP) Unit, on Friday, July 14.

In total, three businesses were found by the POP Unit to be using illegal gambling devices:

JCA Express Deli, located at 480 Union Avenue in Westbury;

La Frontera Deli and Mini Market, located at 427 Maple Avenue in Westbury; and

Union Deli, located at 678 Union Avenue in New Cassel.

Four gambling machines were seized from JCA Express Deli, police said, while three were taken from La Frontera and one was found at Union Deli.

For possessing these devices, three people were taken into custody:

Westbury resident Julian Alvarenga, aged 60, was arrested at JCA Express Deli;

Amityville resident Julio Vinas, aged 38, was arrested at La Frontera Deli; and

Hicksville resident Yesenia Argentina Ortega Guevara, aged 37, was arrested at Union Deli.

In addition to the charge of owning a gambling device, they are each charged with gambling and disorderly premises.

Ortega Guevara was also charged for selling alcohol without a license.

All are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court on Wednesday, July 26.

