Light Rain and Breezy 43°

SHARE

Flames Engulf 5 Cars In Oceanside Parking Lot

Police are investigating a fire that broke out in a parking lot and soon spread to four different vehicles.

A total of five cars were engulfed in flames after a fire broke out in an Oceanside parking lot.&nbsp;

A total of five cars were engulfed in flames after a fire broke out in an Oceanside parking lot. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/LIFireBuff
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

It happened on Monday, Jan. 8 in Oceanside.

According to Nassau County Police, a car in the parking lot of the Sands Shopping Center, located at 3577 Long Beach Road, burst out into flames just before 4:30 p.m.

By the time officials arrived at the scene, the fire had spread to four other cars, engulfing all of them.

The Oceanside Fire Department extinguished the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Additional details have not been released, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE