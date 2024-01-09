Flames Engulf 5 Cars In Oceanside Parking Lot

It happened on Monday, Jan. 8 in Oceanside.

According to Nassau County Police, a car in the parking lot of the Sands Shopping Center, located at 3577 Long Beach Road, burst out into flames just before 4:30 p.m.

By the time officials arrived at the scene, the fire had spread to four other cars, engulfing all of them.

The Oceanside Fire Department extinguished the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Additional details have not been released, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

