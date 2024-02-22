Overcast 34°

SHARE

DWI: Woman Driving With 1-Year-Old Crashes Into Pole In Oceanside, Police Say

A woman has been arrested after she allegedly drove drunk on Long Island with her child, running into a traffic pole and later refusing to allow the child to be assessed by medics, police said.

A 34-year-old Freeport woman was arrested after she allegedly drove drunk with a baby in Oceanside, eventually crashing into a pole.&nbsp;

A 34-year-old Freeport woman was arrested after she allegedly drove drunk with a baby in Oceanside, eventually crashing into a pole. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pexels via Pixabay
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in Oceanside on Wednesday, Feb. 21, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 2:25 a.m. that morning, 34-year-old Freeport resident Stephanie Almonte was said to have been driving her Toyota Camry while drunk, with a 1-year-old boy.

She was heading east on Brower Avenue when, near the intersection of Chance Drive, Almonte crashed into a pole.

When police and paramedics arrived at the scene, they attempted to take the child for medical assessment.

However, Almonte allegedly became irate, refusing to let anyone near the boy.

Police said they were eventually able to reach the 1-year-old and take him to a local hospital. Almonte was likewise removed from her car, where she was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Aggravated driving while intoxicated (Leandra’s Law);
  • Driving while intoxicated;
  • Aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle;
  • Operation of a motor vehicle by an unlicensed driver;
  • Endangering the welfare of a child;
  • Criminal contempt, first- and second-degree;
  • Aggravated family offense;
  • Obstructing government administration; and
  • Harassment, six counts.

Almonte, who was taken to a hospital, will be arraigned when medically practical, police said. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE