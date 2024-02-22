DWI: Woman Driving With 1-Year-Old Crashes Into Pole In Oceanside, Police Say

The incident occurred in Oceanside on Wednesday, Feb. 21, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 2:25 a.m. that morning, 34-year-old Freeport resident Stephanie Almonte was said to have been driving her Toyota Camry while drunk, with a 1-year-old boy.

She was heading east on Brower Avenue when, near the intersection of Chance Drive, Almonte crashed into a pole.

When police and paramedics arrived at the scene, they attempted to take the child for medical assessment.

However, Almonte allegedly became irate, refusing to let anyone near the boy.

Police said they were eventually able to reach the 1-year-old and take him to a local hospital. Almonte was likewise removed from her car, where she was arrested and charged with the following:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated (Leandra’s Law);

Driving while intoxicated;

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle;

Operation of a motor vehicle by an unlicensed driver;

Endangering the welfare of a child;

Criminal contempt, first- and second-degree;

Aggravated family offense;

Obstructing government administration; and

Harassment, six counts.

Almonte, who was taken to a hospital, will be arraigned when medically practical, police said.

