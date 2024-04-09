Duo Scams Over $30K From Saddle Rock Man: Police

Rong Chen, age 47, and ZhenSheng Yu, age 46, were arrested on Monday, April 8 for the scheme that occurred months prior, Nassau County Police announced.

On Thursday, January 18 at about 1 p.m., an 83-year-old Saddle Rock man received a notification that his computer had been compromised and to call the number on his screen for help.

When he called, the alleged scammer claimed to be a Microsoft employee and told the victim that there was additional suspicious activity on his phone and with his bank account.

In order to fix the problem, the scammer told him, the victim needed to pay $16,000 cash, which he withdrew and gave to the scammer in person the next day.

According to police, the victim was contacted a second time shortly after, and he again withdrew money (this time totaling $15,000) to give on Saturday, January 20.

By the time the victim was called a third time, he realized it was a scam and contacted the police, kicking off a months-long investigation leading to the arrest of Chen (a Fresh Meadows resident) and Yu (who is from Syosset).

Each is charged with grand larceny.

Chen pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is next due in court on Monday, April 15.

Yu, for his part, is scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Tuesday, April 9.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.