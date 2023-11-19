Duo Nabbed With Cocaine, Loaded Gun During Westbury Traffic Stop: Police

The incident happened on Thursday, Nov. 16 in Westbury, according to Nassau County Police.

At around 10 p.m., officers reportedly saw a 2008 Nissan speeding east down Old Country Road.

When the car was pulled over at the intersection of Old Country Road and Kinkel Street, the front seat passenger, 30-year-old Farid Acosta of New Cassel, allegedly fled on foot.

Officers were able to apprehend Acosta, who they say was combative, and found a loaded Kel-Tec handgun on his person.

Meanwhile, as Acosta was being taken into custody, the back seat passenger, 43-year-old East Meadow resident Carlos Alvarez, also tried to run, police said.

He was found and arrested a short time later.

An investigation claimed to find a white, powdery substance on Alvarez, believed to be cocaine.

Both Acosta and Alvarez are charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and obstructing administration; Acosta has additional charges for criminal possession of a weapon.

Alvarez, for his part, was also charged with escape and had a warrant out for criminal possession of a forged instrument.

The driver of the car, who remains unnamed, was given two traffic tickets.

Both Acosta and Alvarez pleaded not guilty and are due back in First District Court on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

