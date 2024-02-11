Fair 47°

Drunk Freeport Man Who Reused To Leave East Meadow Eatery Injures Responding Officer: Police

A local man has been accused of sparking an incident when he was intoxicated by refusing to leave a Long Island eatery, and then injuring a responding officer, police say.

Joshua Vallejo

Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
It happened around 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9 in East Meadow.

Officers were flagged down for a disturbance at Qdoba Mexican Eats located at 2160 Hempstead Turnpike. 

Upon arrival, officers were informed that Joshua Vallejo, age 42, of Freeport, was intoxicated, causing a disturbance and refusing to leave, Nassau County Police said.

During the investigation, Vallejo became violent and combative, causing a struggle to ensue, according to police. 

He was arrested without further incident and was transported to a local area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

 An officer sustained an injury to his knee and required medical attention.

Vallejo was charged with second-degree assault and obstructing governmental administration.

Additionally, Vallejo was charged with having an active warrant from an incident that occurred on Thursday, Sept.7. 

He was due to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead.

