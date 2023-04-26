Disbarred Manhasset Attorney Arrested (Again), Allegedly Stole Over $20,000 From Client: DA

Manhasset resident Alfred DiGirolomo, Jr., age 67, was arraigned on Tuesday, April 25 for allegedly practicing law without authorization and stealing thousands of dollars from his client, Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced.

This is not the first time DiGirolomo has been arraigned – in March 2021, he was sentenced to time in prison for similar charges.

Earlier Report: Disbarred LI Attorney Sentenced For Using Stolen Funds To Pay Restitution On Prior Case

DiGirolomo was disbarred from practicing law effective April 4, 2019.

However, the DA alleged, between April 2019 and February 2021, that did not stop him from continuing to work with a client who had hired him in 2016 to represent him in a civil matter.

According to the charges, after he had been disbarred, DiGirolomo requested a total of $10,000 in attorney fees from the client.

DiGirolomo then falsely told his client that he was able to negotiate a settlement to resolve the civil matter, in which the client was the defendant, the DA said.

The client provided DiGirolomo with the $11,500 he believed would resolve the civil.

In July of 2022, the client reportedly received a Notice of Default from the court, where he learned that his case had not been resolved and that DiGirolomo had failed to show up for multiple court dates he was scheduled to.

DiGirolomo’s previously pleaded guilty to multiple accounts of grand larceny in April 2019.

He had stolen $675,000 from one client, a married couple, and $230,000 from a second client.

At that time, the ex-attorney had been sentenced to one and one-third to four years in prison.

His most recent arraignment is on the following charges:

Third-degree grand larceny

Practice of Law by an Attorney who has been disbarred, suspended, or convicted of a felony

If convicted, he faces two and one-third to seven years in prison.

DiGirolomo pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Thursday, April 27.

